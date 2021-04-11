Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.07 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $6.07 million and $32,152.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00068450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.69 or 0.00294431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.04 or 0.00739120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,644.80 or 0.99955984 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.63 or 0.00795408 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.