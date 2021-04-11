Idena Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.26 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $32,007.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.74 or 0.00295589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00025319 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.89 or 0.00392292 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 67,161,447 coins and its circulating supply is 39,666,245 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

