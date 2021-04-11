IDEX Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. IDEX has a market cap of $107.76 million and $8.63 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IDEX has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

