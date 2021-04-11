IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3,174.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $502.88 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.40 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $501.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

