IG Gold (IGG) Trading 112.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded up 112.6% against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. IG Gold has a market cap of $28.73 million and $609,117.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00054542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00298621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IG Gold

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.