Ignition Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $113.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 130.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ignition has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $407,480.91 and $113.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,860.01 or 1.00007253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00038606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00113537 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001205 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005727 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,417,435 coins and its circulating supply is 1,404,262 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

