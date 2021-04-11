IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,778 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of IHS Markit worth $63,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,116,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in IHS Markit by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 84,768 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,999,000 after buying an additional 130,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

INFO stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

