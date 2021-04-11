Illuvium (ILV) Price Reaches $96.75 on Major Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $56.64 million and approximately $980,633.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $96.75 or 0.00161639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00068591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.48 or 0.00296520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00729462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,324.38 or 1.00783063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.67 or 0.00804727 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00017927 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,420 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

