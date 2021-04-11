imbrex Hits 1-Day Volume of $115.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $216,719.85 and $115.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00055894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00085516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.27 or 0.00618141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00033955 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

REX is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

