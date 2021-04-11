Incent (INCNT) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Incent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $166,902.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00068846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.00293456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.70 or 0.00739174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,334.23 or 0.98624763 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00018799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.00 or 0.00796189 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

