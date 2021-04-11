Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Hits $5.75 on Top Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $5.75 or 0.00009574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $4.91 million and $505,070.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.20 or 0.00296816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.16 or 0.00736469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,133.00 or 1.00158811 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.22 or 0.00796526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.