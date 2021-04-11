Infinitecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.22 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 188% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $4,570.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 54% lower against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

