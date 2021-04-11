Infinitus Token Price Tops $0.0811 on Major Exchanges (INF)

Infinitus Token (CURRENCY:INF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Infinitus Token has a market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $299,179.00 worth of Infinitus Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitus Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Infinitus Token has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitus Token Coin Profile

INF is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Infinitus Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,472,278 coins. Infinitus Token’s official Twitter account is @InfinitusToken . Infinitus Token’s official message board is medium.com/infinitustoken . The official website for Infinitus Token is inftech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinium (INF) is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency using the CryptoNote protocol. The open source reference implementation of CryptoNote was coded from scratch based on the CryptoNote reference implementation, and is not a fork of Bitcoin. Infinium aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. It intrinsically has a higher degree of anonymity than Bitcoin or any of its various forks. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Infinitus Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitus Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitus Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitus Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

