InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

IFRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 238,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in InflaRx by 491.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 173,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $161.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

