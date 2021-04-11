Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 3,200,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Ingevity worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ingevity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 12.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

