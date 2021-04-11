Ink Trading 44% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $175,777.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00068787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00298389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00728514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,551.27 or 1.00422704 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.69 or 0.00802194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00018327 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.