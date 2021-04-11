INO COIN (INO) Trading Up 18.8% This Week

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. INO COIN has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $357,712.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for about $7.50 or 0.00012489 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00085061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00612833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00042833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00033469 BTC.

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

