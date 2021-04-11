Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Inogen reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 314.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INGN shares. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $802,465.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,112.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,990.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,841 shares of company stock worth $5,409,759 over the last 90 days. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,701. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

