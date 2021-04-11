InsaneCoin (INSN) Market Capitalization Tops $408,935.49

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 20% higher against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $408,935.49 and $14.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.72 or 0.00469416 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006412 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00028992 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.24 or 0.04473469 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,322,653 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.