Insider Buying: Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Director Bruce Keith Robertson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$118.00 per share, with a total value of C$590,000.00.

MRG.UN traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$15.59. 26,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,711. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.36. The stock has a market cap of C$608.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

