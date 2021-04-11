Insights Network Hits Market Cap of $5.65 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Insights Network has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $1,227.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 36.9% against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00054597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00082084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.00611565 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00031970 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,593,391 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.