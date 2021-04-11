InsurAce Price Reaches $7.48 on Exchanges (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.48 or 0.00012443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, InsurAce has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. InsurAce has a market cap of $60.38 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InsurAce alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.74 or 0.00295589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.20 or 0.00737053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,183.58 or 1.00087213 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.58 or 0.00802545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00018443 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.