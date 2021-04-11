Insured Finance One Day Volume Reaches $654,878.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000909 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $11.48 million and approximately $654,878.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,115,325 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

