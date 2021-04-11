Insured Finance Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $645,991.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00067569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.99 or 0.00296502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.97 or 0.00730358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,447.01 or 0.99588674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.38 or 0.00782983 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,105,110 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.