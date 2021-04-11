Insureum (ISR) Price Tops $0.0577 on Major Exchanges

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. Insureum has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and $799,776.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insureum has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00055804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00086560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00616834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00042142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00034745 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

