INT Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.17 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, INT has traded 106.1% higher against the dollar. INT has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and $4.70 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About INT

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

