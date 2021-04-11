Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stake Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Integra LifeSciences worth $30,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after purchasing an additional 572,291 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after purchasing an additional 244,503 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 263.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after acquiring an additional 206,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 81.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,107 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $291,049.20. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,061,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,037,886 shares of company stock worth $70,946,453. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IART has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.