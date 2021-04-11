Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Cut by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 180,153 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

