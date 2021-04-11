Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $117.17 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average of $108.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,212.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,057. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

