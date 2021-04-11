Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

IFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $16,522,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFS opened at $31.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 30.13. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $329.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. It provides current accounts, deposits, credit facilities, and loans; and annuities and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products.

