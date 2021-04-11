International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 7.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.77.

NYSE IBM opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

