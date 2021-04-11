International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 2.5% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.