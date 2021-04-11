Internet of People (IOP) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Internet of People has a market cap of $644,593.62 and $113.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00024380 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars.

