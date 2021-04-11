InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,308 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000. Microsoft accounts for about 4.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 148,400 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,007,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $255.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.15 and a 200-day moving average of $223.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $162.30 and a 52-week high of $255.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.