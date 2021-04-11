Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 129.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,389 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of BSCO remained flat at $$22.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 184,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,018. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

