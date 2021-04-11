Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.8% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $337.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $198.75 and a 12-month high of $338.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

