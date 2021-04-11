Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVTA. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $217,592.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $1,176,189.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 997,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $2,027,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

