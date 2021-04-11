IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 29.6% Over Last Week

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. IOTA has a total market cap of $5.70 billion and $310.87 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00003435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VITE (VITE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00064088 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

