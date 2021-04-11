IoTeX Price Hits $0.0491 on Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $473.12 million and $35.97 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00054410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00043586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00081528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.65 or 0.00612897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00038489 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

