iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, April 23rd (NYSEARCA:VXX)

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, April 23rd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSEARCA:VXX opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $48.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 604.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 191,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 60,928 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 89,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

