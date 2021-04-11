IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,598 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.32% of IPG Photonics worth $38,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,463,000 after purchasing an additional 129,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after purchasing an additional 489,602 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 862,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,091 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,353 in the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $238.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.09 and a 200-day moving average of $212.19.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

