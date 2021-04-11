IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 899,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,810 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.06% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $29,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,817,000 after purchasing an additional 109,004 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 145,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 93,613 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,447,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,678 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000.

Shares of MNA stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.