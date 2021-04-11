iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQ. KeyCorp upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of IQ opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $70,264,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $46,774,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $17,480,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $14,858,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,809,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 667,046 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

