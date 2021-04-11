IRISnet 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.54 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $212.62 million and approximately $28.54 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IRISnet has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00067758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.56 or 0.00295946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.27 or 0.00732932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,475.46 or 0.99691019 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.83 or 0.00780812 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,012,219,799 coins and its circulating supply is 974,643,938 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

