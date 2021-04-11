iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Stake Increased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,783,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,684 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,292,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after acquiring an additional 755,321 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,646,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,809,000.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $59.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $61.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.