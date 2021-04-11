iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,099,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 451,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 828.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 37,320 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 217,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 135,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB opened at $51.29 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $51.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $51.52.

