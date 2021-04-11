iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.7% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 846,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 112,822 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,041,722 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87.

