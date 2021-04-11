iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,831 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

