iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,381 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.52 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73.

