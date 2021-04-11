iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69.

